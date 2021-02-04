Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNCE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

CNCE stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 590,862 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

