Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Conifex Timber from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Shares of CFXTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 5,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.