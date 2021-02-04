ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy producer will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

