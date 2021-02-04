Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,491,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

