Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Up 6.6%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.46. 284,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 510,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

In other news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,943 shares of company stock worth $925,996. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,790,000 after acquiring an additional 188,826 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.