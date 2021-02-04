Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,560.40

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,560.40 and traded as high as $1,661.90. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) shares last traded at $1,612.55, with a volume of 31,966 shares traded.

CSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,550.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51. The firm has a market cap of C$34.17 billion and a PE ratio of 89.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,636.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,560.40.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$7.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$10.94 by C($3.12). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.6087571 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.