Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.82

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $4.19. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 22,739 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86. The company has a market cap of $92.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.
About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.
