Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) (LON:CGO) Shares Up 2.2%

Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) (LON:CGO) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.11). 377,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 755,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.13 ($0.11).

The firm has a market cap of £9.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.97.

Contango Holdings plc (CGO.L) Company Profile (LON:CGO)

Contango Holdings plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of metallurgical coal to industrial consumers in the Southern Africa region. It owns a 70% interest in the Lubu Coal project, which covers 19,236 hectares located in the Hwange mining district in north-western Zimbabwe; and interest in the Garalo gold mining project located in Mali.

