Content Value Network (CVNT) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $712,906.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $481.51 or 0.01309931 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.66 or 0.06005799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005980 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars.

