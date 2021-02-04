ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00813472 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

