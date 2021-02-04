Contentos (COS) Price Tops $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Contentos has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $32.29 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $479.51 or 0.01289219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00059831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.73 or 0.06013774 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,704,087,202 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

