Contura Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share (NYSE:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Contura Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Contura Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Contura Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Contura Energy has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.29) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $400.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.50 million. Contura Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a negative net margin of 27.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Contura Energy during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 281.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 61.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 187,139 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 148.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

