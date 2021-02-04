Convatec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67). Approximately 4,295,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,487,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.40 ($2.67).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Convatec Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Convatec Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 206 ($2.69).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 203.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

