Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.75% of Core-Mark worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 63.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 404,446 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 19.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 164.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 275,132 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 14.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

