CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.16 Million

Equities analysts expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to post sales of $418.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $399.60 million to $454.92 million. CoreLogic reported sales of $426.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreLogic.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

CoreLogic stock opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $81.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the third quarter worth $156,602,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoreLogic by 304.6% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreLogic by 32.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 493.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

