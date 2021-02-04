CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Price Up 5.5% After Dividend Announcement

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 611,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 430,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORR. Stifel Nicolaus raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). On average, analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

