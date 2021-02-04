Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Down 8.1%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $12.38. 7,237,810 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 520% from the average session volume of 1,167,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 747,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.