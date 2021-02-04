Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Down 6.8%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s share price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $12.29. 3,977,713 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 644,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

