Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Down 6.8%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s share price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $12.29. 3,977,713 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 644,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
