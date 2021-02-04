Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,212.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,186.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

