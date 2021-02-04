Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.16-2.22 for the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.54-0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 637,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,519. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

