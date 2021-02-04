Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

