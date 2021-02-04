Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.