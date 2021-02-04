Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $33.56 million and $14.27 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00063971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.14 or 0.01143197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049307 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.07 or 0.04547453 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

