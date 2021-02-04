Cortex (CTXC) Trading 20.1% Higher This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $32.89 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.36 or 0.01285633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00058109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,195.02 or 0.05974217 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00041404 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

