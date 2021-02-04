Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

CRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CRTX opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,000. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

