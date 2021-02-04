Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $5.04. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 592,841 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CJR.B shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

