Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $77,237,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $60,306,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,275. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

