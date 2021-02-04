Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 140.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,523,000.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $14,906,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,678,357.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $2,894,233.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,201 shares of company stock worth $66,600,489. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $14.04 on Thursday, hitting $340.56. 32,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $369.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -153.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

