Cousins Properties (CUZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CUZ stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

