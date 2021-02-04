Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Trading 5.9% Higher

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.39. 926,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 931,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.
In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $106,369.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,453.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,518 shares of company stock worth $972,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
