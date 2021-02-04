Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Trading 5.9% Higher

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.39. 926,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 931,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $106,369.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,453.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,518 shares of company stock worth $972,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

