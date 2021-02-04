Cowen (COWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $706.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.51.

COWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

