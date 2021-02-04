Cowen Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $320.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $295.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $286.30 on Thursday. KLA has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $317.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.60 and a 200 day moving average of $228.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,856,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

