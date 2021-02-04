CPUchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $128.00 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, CPUchain has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPUchain has a total market cap of $30,655.14 and approximately $128.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00148484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00242890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040749 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 41,446,800 coins. CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

