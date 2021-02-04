Craig Hallum Boosts Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $28.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGII. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.73 million, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $259,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

