Craig Hallum Boosts Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $28.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGII. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.
Shares of Digi International stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.73 million, a PE ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.
In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $259,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 39.6% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
