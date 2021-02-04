Craig Hallum Increases Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $80.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.