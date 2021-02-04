Craig Hallum Increases Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $38.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,004. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Premier by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,657,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Premier by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after buying an additional 749,311 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 540,418 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

