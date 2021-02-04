Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 124.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,544 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.4% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $56,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.30. The stock had a trading volume of 71,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.