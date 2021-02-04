Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 7,478 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 223.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,491. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,049.65, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

