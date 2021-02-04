Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,737 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of People’s United Financial worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 48,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 241,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

