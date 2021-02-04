Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.25% of ESCO Technologies worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESE shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:ESE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $111.75.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

