Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,763 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of M&T Bank worth $49,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.06. 14,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,263. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

