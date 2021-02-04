Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Target by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 148,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Target by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Target by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 59,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.12. The stock had a trading volume of 78,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

