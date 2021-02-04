Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,063 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $25,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 194,554 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 67,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,119. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

