Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Chubb worth $70,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $5,307,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $7.05 on Thursday, hitting $162.37. 140,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.22.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

