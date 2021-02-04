Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of Pegasystems worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,224,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,826,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $136.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.20. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $147.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.57 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock worth $2,250,913 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.