Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,715 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 142,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,628. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

