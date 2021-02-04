Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $71,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $120.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,903. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.75. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

