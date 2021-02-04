Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.75 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $164.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

