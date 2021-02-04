Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,135 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Williams Companies worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,053,000 after buying an additional 566,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,222,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,327,000 after acquiring an additional 66,195 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 207,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,463,584. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.