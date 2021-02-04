Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $30.45 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BCE worth $30,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 22.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BCE by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,441,000 after buying an additional 869,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BCE by 71.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,865,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,354,000 after buying an additional 776,164 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BCE by 13.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,426,000 after buying an additional 721,420 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BCE by 46.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,100,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,594,000 after acquiring an additional 667,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 36,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

